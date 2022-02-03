Netflix feature update makes curating your movies and TV shows easier

Netflix has started 2022 really strong in terms of new content to get stuck into, with loads quality new movies and TV shows to watch, and that looks set to continue into this month and beyond.

And that might mean you'll have to drop a few of those shows which, after watching a few episodes, didn't quite make the cut for you. After all, there's only so many relaxing hours during the day to watch shows and you may as well watch only the very best, relevant content for your tastes.

Well, now Netflix subscribers who watch their shows and movies on a TV have just got access to a new feature that helps curating their 'Continue Watching' row, thereby making it easy to strip out content that isn't working for them.

You can now streamline your Netflix continue watching list on TV with just the click of a button. (Image credit: Netflix)

As officially confirmed on the Netflix newsroom:

"Starting today, members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your ‘Continue Watching’ row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select 'Remove from Continue Watching' from the page options. If you change your mind, you can also undo that removal by clicking the back arrow button."

Bringing this functionality to TVs made perfect sense as it already existed on both mobile and web devices running the Netflix client, and with so many people consuming Netflix on TV it was a no-brainer move.

