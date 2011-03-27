MySpace loses 10 million users in one month

10 million lost in a span of 4 weeks

MySpace has lost 10 million unique users in the space of one month - between January and February 2011 - dropping down to 63 million members.



Tech analyst ComScore reported that MySpace had 63 million users in February 2011, as compared to 73 million in January 2011.



The social network slashed 500 jobs earlier this year and is seemingly unable to keep up with Facebook, which has been going strength ot strength with its network having half of UK's population as members. It's a sharp departure from when MySpace was the social network to keep in touch with friends and launch musical careers.



Last year at the same time, MySpace was attracting 95 million unique users.



Mike Jones, MySpace's chief executive said to The Telegraph at the end of 2010 that MySpace was no longer a social network and Facebook rival. He said, "MySpace is a not a social network anymore. It is now a social entertainment destination."



