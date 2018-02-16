Meet the best new tech of 2018 with our gadget wishlist – in the new issue of T3 magazine!

The latest issue of T3 is out now, and it's packed with the best tech coming in 2018. From next-gen laptops to home robots and amazing TVs, this is the must-have kit that will change your life. And that's on top of our usual collection of reviews, previews, features, opinion and more!

You can read a sample of the issue below, or read on to find out what else is in it!

Read more: Google Pixel Slate review: is this high-end tablet a winner?

Also in this issue, we explain everything about HDR video – all the jargon and details made clear, so next time you're looking for a new TV, you'll know what's important and what's fluff. And we'll pick our best buys and the top movies and TV to show it off, of course.

We've also got a big test of premium multi-room speakers. We're talking the really good stuff… top audio quality for a top price. And on the other end of the spectrum, we've reviewed six wireless headphones under £50, to find out which gives you the most bang for that buck.

On top of that, we've got a guide to buying the right camera for you, based on whatever kind of photography you want to do, with the different options and lenses explained. Plus, we test GPS dash cams under £150, a laptop with desktop power in an ultra-portable frame, the Honor View 10 brings AI smarts to mid-range phones, and we find out if tech can help you work anywhere (including inside the animal enclosure at the zoo)!