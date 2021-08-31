Lowe's Labor Day appliance sale offers big savings the more you buy. Here's how much...

With the holiday weekend just around the corner, the hunt for good appliance sales is heating up now that Lowe's officially kicked off its Labor Day sale. As one of the top destinations for small and large appliance deals, Lowe's Labor Day Values savings event is the go-to for homeowners looking to do some upgrading before the holidays.

Offering Labor Day deals on home products including patio furniture, grills, power tools and more, Lowe's offers special savings sitewide throughout the week. Appliances specifically are getting a great offer that rewards you for buying more, with savings upwards of $500 when you spend more than $2,499 on appliances during their Labor Day sale. Definitely one of the best Labor day sales going on right now, so check it out!

On top of the instant rebates and savings on hundreds of appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers and even washers and dryers, Lowe's is also offering a buy more save more incentive during the Labor Day weekend. The full details of just how much you can save are below:

Save $150 when you spend between $1,499 and $1,998 on appliances

Save $300 when you spend between $1,999 and $2,498 on appliances

Save $500 when you spend $2,499 or more on appliances

A pretty sweet deal when you think about it, considering Lowe's is offering top models from Samsung, KitchenAid, LG, Frigidaire and a whole lot more. We've covered some of the best appliance deals happening over at our Lowe's Labor Day sale guide, but you'll find just a few examples of some of the great deals on appliances happening this week below!

Up to 40% off refrigerators from Samsung, Frigidaire and more

Along with instant rebate offers of up to 40% off select refrigerators, Lowe's is offering incentives to buy more over the holiday weekend. Save up to $500 off when you spend more on appliances.View Deal

Up to 30% off washers and dryers from Whirlpool, Amana and more

Upgrade the laundry room this Labor Day weekend at Lowe's with savings of up to 30% on select washer and dryers. Buy both and you can save upwards of $500 off your purchase this weekend only!View Deal

Editor's Recommendations

Labor Day sales are the last major savings events to snag a good deal before Black Friday sales and deals arrive. If you don't quite find what you're looking for on sale during Labor Day savings events, you're next chance is just around the corner!