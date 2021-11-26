Nike & Adidas Black Friday deals LIVE: save up to 50%

Welcome to the Nike and Adidas live blog! Today, I'm going to be searching for the best Black Friday deals on Nike and Adidas for both the UK and US.
Top 10 Nike & Adidas deals US
- Apple Watch Nike SE: was $279, now $219 at Best Buy
- Nike Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Hoodie Red: was $75, now $48.81 at Walmart
- adidas Men's Essentials Fleeces: only $23 at Amazon
- Nike Air Structure: was $100, now $53.97 at Nike
- Ultraboost 21 Shoes: was $180, now $135 at Adidas
- Utilitas Hooded Parka: was $160, now $104 at Adidas
- Nike React Infinity Running Shoes: was $160, now $136.97 at Nike
- Nike Sportswear Classic Girls Sports Bra: was $30, now $15.97 at Nike
- Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides: only $14 at Amazon
- Adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripe Leggings: only $15.76 at Amazon
Top 10 Nike & Adidas deals UK
- Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Top: was £60, now £42 at Adidas
- Disney Monsters Inc. Stan Smith: was £90, now £63 at Adidas
- Nike Air Max 2090 Men's Shoes: was £129.95, now £103.97 at Nike
- Nike Stitch Sweat Pants: only £27.74 at Amazon
- Adidas Men's Core Sweatshirt: only £19.93 at Amazon
- Adidas Originals Bodysuit: was £32.95, now £13.75 at ASOS
- Adidas Originals Continental 80 Trainers: was £74.95, now £28 at ASOS
- Nike Academy Team Soccer Duffel Bag: was £21.99, now £11 at Sports Direct
- Nike Legacy Reversible Jacket: was £130, now £95 at JD Sports
- Nike Light Support Indy Bra: was £38, now £20 at Very
The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has up to 50% off their whole website. Nordstrom have some huge deals on Nike and you can also save even more money with Nordstrom's price match guarantee.
Since I was last looking at boxers, let's have a look at some deals on women's Nike clothes (a.k.a an excuse for me to shop for myself). I'm a big fan of Nike sweatshirts and jumpers. They're comfortable, stylish and not too 'in-your-face' with too much branding.
The image above is the Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt that's been marked down from $60 to $48 (20% off). It looks super cosy and a good thing to throw on before heading to the gym. Below are some more of my favourites.
- Nike Element Half Zip Pullover: was $65, now $52 at Nordstrom
- Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Oversize Fleece Crew Sweatshirt: was $65, now $52 at Nordstrom
- Nike Pro Clean Fleece Hoodie: was $80, now $50.96 at Nordstrom
- Nike Essentials Water Repellent Running Jacket: was $90, now $72 at Nordstrom
- Nike Therma Fleece Crop Sweatshirt: was $85, now $51 at Nordstrom
Let's stick to the US and take a look at some Nike and Adidas sales from US retailers. Macy's Black Friday sale has got great deals on clothing, shoes and perfume. They've got hundreds of Nike products, for both men, women and kids. If you're looking for boxers in particular, they've got loads of limited time deals on these (links below).
- Men's Flex Micro Boxer Briefs 3-pack: was $40, now $30 at Macys
- Men's 3-pack Essential Micro Boxer Briefs: was $38, now $28.50 at Macys
- Men's 3-Pack Everyday Stretch Boxer Briefs: was $35, now $26.25 at Macys
Back to Nike, I'm having a browse of the Nike site's Black Friday sale. In the UK, you can get 25% site wide. I've been keeping an eye out on tanks, and the Women's Printed Running Tank and the Dance Fleece Crew is 24% off. For some subtle Nike branding, I'm loving the Women's Hoodie at just £47.97.
If you're based in the US, you're in luck as the Nike Black Friday sale on the US site is huge! They're offering up to 50% off their whole site and make sure you use the code BLACKFRIDAY. Take a look at the links below for the top deals on the Nike site:
- Nike Air Structure: was $100, now $53.97 at Nike US
- Nike Air Vapormax 2021: was $220, now $164.97 at Nike US
- Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Ribbed Leggings: was $95, now $64.97 at Nike US
- Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls Hoodie: was $45, now $22.97 at Nike US
- Nike Dri-Fit Legend Men's Training Tank: was $25, now $18.97 at Nike US
Speaking of trainers, our resident fitness writer Matt Kollat has just bought himself the Adidas Disney Monster's, Inc Stan Smith shoes. At 30% off in the Adidas Black Friday sale, they're a steal and so much fun to look at! They've got the signature Sully fuzzy print and are made up of 50% recycled materials.
Adidas have loads of other Disney or character products, like Peter Pan, the Simpsons, Wall-E and Mickey Mouse. I'm completely obsessed with all of them and a bit tempted by the Mickey Mouse Jogger Set... shame it's in a kids size!
Next up is Amazon. Amazon's Black Friday sale has definitely been the winner this year and their fitness deals are insane. As well as Nike and Adidas offers, they've also got a wide range of discounted fitness equipment like treadmills, exercise biker, weights and more.
The Adidas store on Amazon is full of Adidas products, split into sports categories, including boxing, karate, judo and taekwondo. Amazon have discounted Adidas' bestselling products like the Men's Core 18 Training Pants and the Men's Core18 Long Sleeve Sweatshirt.
Nike on Amazon is super handy if you're looking for packs of clothes, like socks and pants. These are always useful and doesn't everyone get socks in their stocking for Christmas?! Nike running shoes have the best discounts, like the Nike Men's Venture Runner Sneakers and the Nike Women's Tanjun SE Trainers.
First off, I'm going to have a look at ASOS. The ASOS Black Friday sale is huge, offering 80% off everything on their whole site! Nike and Adidas are included in this sale, with top deals on their clothing, accessories and footwear for both men and women.
Adidas Originals, Golf and Performance are all included in the ASOS Black Friday sale. The biggest deals for Adidas for women are on leggings and tops, like these Adidas Originals Lock Up Track Pants that have been discounted to £34.40. The shoe deals are amazing, if you're on the lookout for new shoes. Take a look:
- Adidas Originals Ozweego Celox Trainers: was £90, now £45 at ASOS
- Adidas Originals Forum Bold Trainers: was £85, now £68 at ASOS
- Adidas Originals NY 90 Trainers: was £64.95, now £32.45 at ASOS
For men, you've got to check out the ASOS Nike sale. There's the standard Nike collection and then categories including Basketball, Football, Golf, Running, Swimming and more.
The best deals are on sweatshirts and jackets, including hoodies and gillets. Below are the top 3 Nike deals from ASOS.
- Nike Navy Sweatshirt: was £54.95, now £30.40 at ASOS
- Nike City Made Padded Utility Jacket: was £129.95, now £97.45 at ASOS
- Nike Heritage Essentials Cord Windrunner Jacket: was £89.95, now £67.45 at ASOS
Happy Black Friday! Welcome to T3's Nike and Adidas live blog. Today, I'm going to be hunting for best Black Friday deals on Nike and Adidas from both the UK and the US.
Sportswear is always a popular category to shop during the Black Friday sales. They typically get the biggest price cuts, even from big brand designers like Nike and Adidas.
Personally, I'd like to find some good activewear for myself and also for my family and friends for Christmas. I've got lots of Nike leggings and am a big fan, but I've never owned any Adidas so that's what I'm going to be keeping an eye on this year.
If you want some guidance on what to buy from the Nike and Adidas Black Friday sales, including which retailers have the best discounts, I'll be updating this with my favourite deals, so stay tuned!