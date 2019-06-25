Limited edition OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour is available NOW, costs £699

OnePlus has finally started taking orders for its hotly-anticipated, limited edition new Almond finish for the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. The colour was announced during the launch event back in May 2019, but has only just gone on-sale today.

Since the OnePlus 7 Pro in Almond is a limited edition finish, it's likely to sell out fast. The Shenzhen-based company has enjoyed a huge amount of success with its limited edition finishes in previous generations, including the Star Wars Limited Edition OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition, blood-red OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, to name a few.

Unlike the Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue finishes in the OnePlus 7 Pro range, the Almond colourways only ships in one configuration – with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. That'll cost you £699 ($699).

To create the unique Almond finish, OnePlus adds a thin layer of film that diffuses light beneath the glass back of the handset. According to OnePlus, this creates "a warm yet soft golden glow that subtly shimmers in the light".

In order to keep the colouring consistent across the handset, real gold is used in the pop-up mechanism to complete the finish. During the manufacturing process, the rear glass panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro is repeatedly polished to ensure a smooth touch.

Like the existing Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue models, OnePlus 7 Pro in Almond includes the same AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate that we heralded as "breathtaking". "This is easily the best handset on sale right now to mindlessly scroll your Twitter and Instagram feed, bar none," we wrote in our OnePlus 7 Pro review.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It also has the same rear triple-camera capable of ultra-wide, portrait mode images with artificial bokeh-style blur behind the subject, and 3x optical zoom. There's also a 16MP selfie camera that pops-up from the chassis.

OnePlus 7 Pro in Almond will be available from John Lewis and Partners and OnePlus.com on June 25, 2019.