Last-minute Christmas gifts for fitness fans

Unless you share a passion for working out, buying something suitable for that exercise lover in your life can be tough. How do you know what's good and what they actually need?

Luckily there are some great products out there that anyone who takes their sports or fitness seriously. And with only a handful of shopping days left before the festivities begin these can all be picked up on the high street or delivered in record time.

To help make your choice even easier, we've ordered our picks by price, so you can find the one that matches your budget. If you're after more ideas you can follow the links below to explore options at stores with the best selections or take our look through T3's main Christmas guide.

Fitness gifts in the UK

Fitness gifts in the US

Last minute fitness gifts

Alexanta Exercise Dice

This is a fun way to choose a workout. The three 12-sided die each cover different exercises – two are fitness-based with a range of HIIT workouts and the third is for yoga poses. At around 4-inches in size, these foam dice are small enough to throw in a gym bag and take them wherever you workout.

Eono Microfibre Towel

The beauty of microfibre towels is that they are super absorbent, dry quickly and pack up small. This makes them ideal for travel or exercise. This Amazon brand model (4monster in the US) comes in a range of sizes and colors and comes with its own carry case for storage.

Nutribullet Blender

If you're looking to get all your vitamins in, creating a fresh and healthy smoothie is the best way to do it. The Nutribullet 600 is a high-speed blender that's perfect for creating a single serving smoothie. It will tear through fruits, vegetables and nuts in seconds, leaving you to enjoy the results.

HidrateSpark STEEL Smart Water Bottle

If you want a really fancy water bottle, this one tracks your water intake to make sure you are staying hydrated. It also syncs to your phone via Bluetooth for monitoring, glows and flashes to remind you to use it and can even be tracked if you lose it. The bottle comes in three sizes and a range of colors.

Theragun Mini

This pocket-sized massage device is perfect for dealing with cramps, knots and tension, wherever you need it. This fourth-generation model has three speeds and 150-min battery life. It also comes in a range of colors.

Fitbit Versa 3

If you're looking to monitor your workouts, the Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best options out there. It features a large AMOLED display, a 6-day battery life, is water-resistant to 50m and GPS. It can keep track of all your workouts and even your sleep.