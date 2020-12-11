Unbeatable laptop deals at Best Buy save over $400 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7

You can still find some amazing laptop deals at Best Buy with their ongoing savings events. Their latest Apple Sale Event saw great price cuts on the latest Apple tech including deals on AirPods and deals on MacBooks.

The Apple Sale Event may be over, but this cheap laptop deal continues the savings with a whopping $430 off Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 2-in-1, offering one of the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deals of the year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop Tablet Now; $899 | Was: $1,329 | Savings: $430 (32%)

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 offers a powerful mobile experience unmatched by standard laptops and tablets. Running off a powerful 10th Gen Intel i5, sporting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, Best Buy's cheap Surface Pro 7 deal is hard to pass up.

Designed to be Microsoft's trail blazing 2-in-1 laptop tablet, the Surface Pro 7 one of Microsoft's most popular notebooks to date. A few options are available for purchase, all with equally impressive discounts that are hard to pass up.

The entry level model, which features 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, is on sale for just $699 – a hefty $290 off its standard retail price and its biggest discount of the year. An excellent machine for personal use and as a student laptop, this configuration offers one of the cheapest laptop deals for newcomers.

Best Buy offers some of the best laptop deals online, with plenty more to browse if the Surface Pro 7 isn't your cup of tea. Head over to their deals section to find killer offers on laptops from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, and more!

