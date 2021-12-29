Laptop deal: save up to $620 on Lenovo notebook and tablets

Looking for a new laptop for the new year? Lenovo has some sweet deals going on in their post-holiday sales, with $300 off a thin-and-light laptop, $620 off a powerful 2-in-1 laptop, and a Chromebook for $99. If you need some help choosing the right laptop for you, take a look at our guide to choosing the right laptop for you.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $1079.99, now $754.99
Looking for a simple, straightforward laptop that won't weigh you down? Save $325 on the IdeaPad Flex 5. It weighs less than 4 lbs and is less than an inch thick. It is powered by an 11th gen Intel i7 processor, so it has enough computing chops to handle most tasks.
Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1399.99, now $779.99
The Yoga C940 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which means you can use it as a tablet, or flip out the keyboard and use it as a normal laptop. It's got a great screen to match, making it perfect for photo editing or other hands-on tasks. And a $620 saving makes it all the more attractive: that's nearly 45% off the normal price.
Lenovo 10e Chromebook: was $334, now $99
Need a simple device to distract the kids with streaming media or playing games? This Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet is perfect, and at $99, you won't even be mad if the kids break it. Well, not too mad, anyway. The 10e is a no-frills Chreombook which comes without a keyboard, but you can add a clip-on one for $40. Plus, like all Chromebooks, you get access to Google Docs and other services for more serious stuff.