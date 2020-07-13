Treadmill deals: have your new JTX Fitness treadmills delivered AS SOON AS 3 August

Gyms might reopen soon but if you want to make sure you won't get infected with COVID, you're better off working out at home. Unfortunately, it's easier said than done nowadays as fitness equipment is on short supply, let alone treadmills. Good news is that JTX Fitness has a few treadmills they can deliver as soon as 3 August, which is mere weeks away, should you order them today.

• Browse the JTX Fitness treadmill range

Apart from treadmills deals, JTX Fitness has other home gym equipment offers as well and you can even stock up on kettlebells and dumbbells too. Have a look at the current home gym equipment offers using the link below.

• Shop the available fitness machine deals at JTX Fitness

With officials in the UK saying that social distancing might need to be extended as long as the end of 2020 to make sure the dreaded global pandemic won't start spreading again, more and more people are starting to look at alternative ways to improve their health indoors. Running is great way to improve cardiovascular health, lose weight and to just get fit in general.

Buy treadmills online and the best deals on exercise bikes, rowing machine and cardio equipment in July

Buy weights online: the best kettlebell deals, dumbbell deals plus multi-gym and weight bench deals. Why wait?

Buy bikes online: these are the best cheap bicycle deals at Halfords, Wiggle, Evans Cycles in July

Best July sales and deals 2020: it's Summer Savings week on T3

Top treadmill deals from JTX Fitness – delivery from 3 August

JTX Sprint-3 | Sale price £549 | Was £850 | You save £301 at JTX Fitness

JTX's entry-level treadmill, the Sprint-3 is perfect for daily exercising. The running deck has an 8-point cushioning system that's better for your joints and also work as soundproofing. Max speed is 16 km/h and the Sprint-3 has an incline range of 0-12%. The Sprint-3 comes with a 2-year in-home repair warranty and a free tablet holder (no tablet included, however).View Deal

JTX Sprint-9 Folding Gym Treadmill | On sale for £1,499 | Was £1,999 | You save £500 at JTX Fitness

The Sprint-9 comes with an "advanced commercial computer" (whatever that means), a 3-HP motor that's capable of turning the belt with an up to 20 km/h speed and 24 pre-loaded programs. Being a gym machine, it has a 1-year commercial and a 3-year home warranty included in the price too. View Deal

JTX Club-Pro Commercial Treadmill | Sale price £1,899 | Was £2,599 | You save £700 at JTX Fitness

Bring the feeling of premium gyms home with the JTX Club-Pro Commercial Treadmill. The Club-Pro is a semi commercial non-folding treadmill that provides a large running deck, 0-15% incline and up to 22 kph speed. This treadmill also comes with a 3-year in-home repair warranty!View Deal

More fitness equipment deals from JTX Fitness

JTX Ignite Air Indoor Rower | Sale price £649 | Was £860 | You save £211 at JTX Fitness

Rowing is hands down the best full body workout you can do indoors. Unlike treadmills, rowing machines use almost all the main muscles in your body, making you more resilient and stronger with each stroke. The dynamic airflow resistance of the JTX Ignite Air ensures you can replicate the feel and intensity of your gym rowing sessions at home. This is a quality rowing machine used in gyms and training facilities throughout the UK. Order now, delivery 17-28 August.View Deal

JTX Strider X7 Home Cross Trainer | Sale price £399 | Was £629 | You save £230 at JTX Fitness

The JTX Strider X7 is JTX's most popular home cross trainer. representing a great value, the JTX Strider X7 home cross trainer comes with all the features you'll need to squeeze regular exercise into your busy life, making it an ideal cardio equipment for parents. Ideal for weight management, toning and general fitness goals, with programs and resistance for complete beginners to fitness enthusiasts. Order now, delivery 17-28 August.View Deal

JTX Sprint-7 Large Treadmill | Sale price £899 | Was £1,399 | You save £500 at JTX Fitness

This is the new 2020 upgraded model of the JTX Sprint-7 Treadmill. The Sprint-7 is packed with interactive features and program options, plus heart rate training to help you progress faster and more efficiently. Regular cardio exercising can improve sleep and reduce stress levels too! Order now, delivery 9-23 September.View Deal