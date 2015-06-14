Iron Man Galaxy S6 Edge sells for a staggering $91,000

The Iron Man version of Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge is any Marvel fanboys wet dream, but it takes Tony Stark's bank card to even be in with a chance of snapping one up. Following its limited release, one particularly special model has just sold for a whopping $91,000.

The Iron Man-themed Samsung Galaxy S6 Edgehas been causing quite a fuss in Asia, after it had a limited release in Korea on May 27.

Wannabe superheroes and budding Avengers have been throwing down big money to get hold of the rare piece of Marvel memorabilia, which was limited to just 1,000 units on its initial lunch.

Now, an Iron man S6 Edge has been snapped up at auction in China for a staggering $91,000. While they are all rare, this particular model was highly coveted for its unique serial number.

In China, the number 6 is considered lucky, and this one was model number 66, so it was considered 'double lucky' - that is, twice as likely to bring its owner good fortune. The Iron Man theme also means the phone is red and gold, colours that are considered luxurious.

Many of those who have bought the handset in Korea have been putting them up for sale on eBay. Although again, the asking price is rather outrageous. The average is around $4,550 (£2,967), a massive step up on theS6 Edge's already steep £760 price tag.

It may be your only way of getting one, though. Samsung has confirmed the device will hit China and Hong Kong later this month, but there's been no mention about other markets.

Apart from the respray, the limited edition handset is identical in the hardware department. It features a 5.1-inch, dual-edge 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display with a 16-megapixel, OIS-enhanced primary camera and 3GB of RAM.