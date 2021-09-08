iPhone 13 pre order date prediction plus what to expect

iPhone 13 pre orders are just around the corner for those excited about Apple's next iteration of the industry-leading smartphone, as the next big Apple Event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14. The eloquently titled 'California Streaming' event is just a week away and with it will come a flood of information fans have been chomping at the bit for.

The streaming event, which is expected to include the reveal of Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 13, will also most likely include information and reveals including the AirPods 3 earbuds and Apple Watch Series 7. For those of us waiting specifically for the iPhone 13, however, the wait to get our hands on this sweet new phone is just about over.

We can expect pre orders for the new iPhone 13 from just about every major carrier including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and more, but the real question is – just when can you pre order the iPhone 13? It's safe to assume that Apple will announce the exact day during their streaming event, but chances are you'll be able to pre order the iPhone 13 shortly after the event itself – hopefully within the following days.

While some rumors indicate that we may see iPhone 13 pre orders available as early as September 17, there's no guarantee that's the set date until Apple announces when and where you'll be able to pre order. Until then, you can keep an eye on this page and even receive updates for iPhone 13 pre orders via email by signing up for notifications below.

Apple iPhone 13 Pre-Order Information We'll send you pre-order details and the best Apple iphone 13 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

iPhone 13 deals, trade in offers and more

If previous iPhone launches are anything to go off of, the iPhone 13 will most likely be accessible to everyone via special deals and trade in offers through various carriers. Come September 14, expect most major carriers to announce their own iPhone 13 deals and trade in offers.

Some carriers may even offer the iPhone 13 free with special trade in deals, making it even easier (and cheaper) to grab the latest Apple phone. As these offers become available, we'll list the best iPhone 13 deals and offers right here for your convenience. Until then, we'll have to wait patiently for another week to see just what types of iPhone 13 offers will be available.

Editor's Recommendations