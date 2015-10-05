Instagram won’t let you get naked on camera because of Apple

Apple’s App Store policy is the reason you can’t post naked pics on Instagram, according to the app's CEO.

Instagram isn't to blame for the fact you can't post naked pictures – the CEO has blamed Apple's App Store policy for the hard-line reaction to pictures of naked bits on the service.

Instagram has come into some flack recently after it deleted images from the accounts of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell and a number of #FreeTheNipple campaigners.

Now Instagram's CEO Kevyn Systrom has said on stage that Apple's App Store policies are the reason the app has to fight against it.

You currently need to restrict an app to users who are 17 or older if you want to feature nudity within an app – and Instagram doesn't want to lose those precious younger followers.

But the app doesn't put taking these photos down lightly – speaking on Instagram's artistic freedom policy Systrom said, “In order to scale effectively there are [some] tough calls."

You can really hear that Instagram wants to allow users to post whatever they wish, but there are some situations that it has to be harsh and stop its userbase from doing exactly that.

