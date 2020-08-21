Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream: watch Europa League Final for FREE and from anywhere now

The 2020 UEFA Europa League Final is looking like a very intriguing match-up indeed. Sevilla of Spain are the specialists, but Inter Milan have what looks like the stronger starting eleven. We've been looking forward to this one, and now it's finally time. Read on, as we explain what you need to do to get yourself a Sevilla vs Inter live stream - and how you can watch it absolutely FREE.

At one point during the summer, you would have been forgiven for assuming this match would never come to fruition. But European football returned a few short weeks ago in its condensed form and the continent's elite clubs have been battling things out to lift some silverware.

The Europa League is an honour that has a very familiar place in Sevilla's trophy cabinet. They won this competition three times on the trot between 2014 and 2016 and, after defeating Man United in the semi-final last Sunday, will fancy their chances for another. Czech goalie Tomáš Vaclík was the star of the show that night, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be looking to the marksmanship of frontmen Lucas Ocampos and Suso to fire them to glory once again.

Internazionale are no strangers to this stage themselves, with the most recent of their three titles coming in 1998. South American legends Ronaldo, Iván Zamorano and Javier Zanetti were on the scoresheet that night, and Inter fans will hope that Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez can do likewise today after his brace in the 5-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in the semis. Romelu Lukaku is their other main threat, having bagged goals in his last consecutive 10 Europa League games.

We're all set for a 8pm BST kick-off, so get ready to settle down with a Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream. Watching the Europa League in the UK is easy - and crucially, FREE - but we'll also tell you how a VPN can come to your rescue if you're trying to watch from overseas.

What time does the Sevilla vs Inter Europa League Final kick-off?

It's a late start in Germany for this game that will take place behind closed doors at Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion. Kick-off is set for 9pm local time, so that's 8pm if you're a UK viewer and 3pm ET in the States.

Live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan online for FREE

You're probably well aware that BT Sport has the coverage of Europa League (and Champions League) football tied up. But fortunately, BT shows the Finals of those two competitions to everybody in the UK for free. You can choose to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan either on the BT Sport website directly or on the channel's YouTube channel. The latter will likely give you more options, with the YouTube app available across platforms and media streamers such as Android, Apple, PS4, Roku, Chromecast, etc. The key time to remember is 8pm BST. That's when the match kicks off, but of course you can get pumped up for the match with the build up and analysis that will start an hour before.

How to watch the Europa League final from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that BT Sport coverage, we expect that you'll be out of luck as it inevitably be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a virtual private network.

More commonly known as a VPN, it effectively lets you change your IP address to one back in the UK allowing you to watch online as if you were back in Blighty. The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country (i.e. one back in the UK) so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location and then head over to either of the BT Sport website or its YouTube page from 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / midday PT / 5am AEST Sunday in time to live stream the match.

Where else has a Sevilla vs Inter live stream?

While there's a nice, easy and most importantly FREE way to watch in the UK, football fans across the globe aren't quite so fortunate. The coverage may be global but the official broadcasters for the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand will all make you pay for the privilege:

Watch the Europa League final in the US - 3pm ET / 12pm PT

For the conclusion of the Europa League, CBS picked up the TV rights in the States. So tune into the station (if you have it) or grab a subscription the network's CBS All Access online subscription service with prices from just $5.99 per month - not to mention a free 7-day trial. Or tune in with Fubo TV, which also has a free trial and carries Spanish commentary for Sevilla fans across the Atlantic.

Watch the Europa League final in Australia - 5am AEST

Subscription service Optus Sport is the only way to live stream the Sevilla vs Inter game Down Under. Once you have that sorted, the next question is how you intend to wake up in time for the 5am kick-off.

Watch the Europa League final in Canada - 3pm ET / 12pm PT

The DAZN subscription service will show the Europa League final again this season. DAZN costs $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - but at least there's a FREE trial that you can enjoy if you've not watched DAZN before.

Watch the Europa League final in New Zealand - 7am NZST

How does a Saturday morning watching the football sound? It's a 7am kick-off in New Zealand. But you'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber if you want to watch Sevilla vs Inter.

So that's all ideal if you're in one of those countries and have the relevant subscription, but there's no need to worry if you're abroad and still want to watch your domestic Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream. Cast your eyes upward to learn how to watch the match as it happens with the best VPN out there.