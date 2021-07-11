How to watch Italy vs England free from anywhere: a live stream for the Euro final is coming home

If you want to know how to watch England vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final, congratulations: you have come home… to T3's guide to streaming the Euros football final (free and from anywhere). It's all comes down to somewhere between 90 minutes and 140-or-so minutes, as Gareth Southgate's squad reaches the European Championship final for the first time ever. England are playing against Roberto Mancini's Italy at Wembley Stadium in London tonight. All your Italy vs England live stream options are below.

'Only' the 11th time a host has found themselves in the tournament final, for England this is also the first time since the 1966 World Cup they've reached the final at all of a major footballing tournament period.

When is the Euro 2020 final? England vs Italy is today, Sunday July 11 at 8pm BST, 9pm EST, 7pm UTC or GMT.

So tonight, the old men of Italy's defence take on the gilded youth of England's attack. We expect England to cut Italy’s rear guard (average age: 45) to shreds at will. However, we also expect them to spurn umpteen really quite easy chances, then panic, and ultimately succumb to Italy’s clinical counterattacking game. Alternatively, England might lose on penalties. However, despite all that, with home advantage England must start as favourites. And indeed, according to the bookies, they do.

When it comes to live streaming the England game for free from anywhere, there is a considerably more uneven match-up.

British viewers have the choice of two online broadcasters for streaming the final.

1. BBC, where it’s in 4K at best, there’s no adverts, and the presenters aren’t imbeciles, on the whole.

2. ITV, where it's in HD at best, with ads, and you can listen to Sam Matterface doing his very best Alan Partridge impression, while Lee Dixon does his 'grumpy Mancunian' thing, and Ian Wright's attention wanders.

Whichever you choose, the Euro 2020 final is not to missed. Luckily, we've got all the info on how to live stream Italy vs England from anywhere – including FREE options. If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, don't worry: you can use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Here's one thing we don't expect to see: Italy's captain Giorgio Chiellini trying to pull this on Harry Kane, should the game go to pens at it did against Spain. He totally bullied that Spanish guy.

(Image credit: BBC)

Pre-match: your big Euro 2020 final questions answered

What time is England kick off? 8pm BST, 9pm EDT, 7pm UTC

8pm BST, 9pm EDT, 7pm UTC When did England last win the Euros? Needless to say, England have never won the Euros. It has been a total of 73 years of hurt in this tournament for England. The nearest they have come to winning was in 1996 when they hosted it. Current manager Gareth Southgate missed the penalty that saw them crash out

Needless to say, England have never won the Euros. It has been a total of 73 years of hurt in this tournament for England. The nearest they have come to winning was in 1996 when they hosted it. Current manager Gareth Southgate missed the penalty that saw them crash out When did England win the World Cup? 1966 – exactly 900 years to the day after the Battle of Hastings

1966 – exactly 900 years to the day after the Battle of Hastings What channel is England on? ITV1, ITV1 HD, BBC 1, BBC 1 HD as well as iPlayer (in 4K) and ITV Player – and also some other channels, depending on where you are. Read on for more info on that…

ITV1, ITV1 HD, BBC 1, BBC 1 HD as well as iPlayer (in 4K) and ITV Player – and also some other channels, depending on where you are. Read on for more info on that… England vs Italy how to watch? On TV or via streaming – read on for all the info you need on that!

On TV or via streaming – read on for all the info you need on that! Why do England sing Sweet Caroline? It's an upbeat number. Unlike most songs England are known for singing, it is also not nationalistic, and does not reference World War 2.

Where can I live stream Italy vs England for free in the UK?

The great news for viewers in the UK is that you can live stream Italy vs England in the Euro 2020 final for free live on either BBC One or ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST on both channels, and kick-off at 8pm BST.

BBC One and ITV 1 are both free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license. You can also watch coverage online via streaming platform BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub, which is available to watch on a range of devices.

Italy vs England kick-off time

The Italy vs England Euro 2020 final is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, and kicks off at 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

That makes it a 5am AEST start on Monday morning for those Down Under. In New Zealand, fans will have to stay up even later, with the game getting underway at 7am NZST.

How to live stream Italy vs England Euro 2020 final from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for the Italy vs England game in the Euro 2020 final, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Sling TV, TSN, and Sky Sports NZ when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

How to live stream Italy vs England anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream Italy vs England and watch the Euro 2020 final, with a large number of countries having access to free coverage of the match.

Soccer fans in the US are well served with ESPN and ABC sharing the rights to air Euro 2020. This match will be shown on the former network and can stream all the action via the ESPN website. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Don't have cable? Then check out over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Bag a Sling TV Orange plan to get access to ESPN coverage and pay just $10 for your first month. Usually costing $35 a month for 30+ channels, that's a decent $25 saving and access to all Euro 2020 match live streams.

Alternatively, get FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC, and offers a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $65 a month for 120 channels.

Canadian footy fans can watch all the action from Wembley via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12m PT.

Fans based in Australia can watch this crucial Euro 2020 match live via Optus Sport. You can stream Optus's coverage via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. The game is set to get underway at 5am AEST.

For those in New Zealand, watch Italy vs England in this Euro 2020 fixture through Sky Sport. If you're not a pre-existing customer, you can pay $19.99 for a weekly pass of Sky Sport Now, with the gaming kicking off at 7am NZST.

