How to watch India vs New Zealand and live stream T20 World Cup cricket anywhere right NOW

Which of these two international cricketing heavyweights can get off the ground today - and who'll be stuck on two defeats from two!? We have the key details of how to watch T20 World Cup cricket right on this page, so you can see your India vs New Zealand live stream options in all corners of the globe.

Neither side had an answer to Pakistan, who have control of the group - realistically leaving one semi-final spot open to either India, New Zealand, Afghanistan or Namibia. The fallout from India's opening defeat has been ugly, and things will get uglier still if Kane Williamson can shake off that elbow issue and get cracking.

Is it too early to call this a potential decider? We've got all the info on how to live stream India vs New Zealand no matter where you are in the world with our T20 World Cup cricket watching guide below. If you're abroad and can't access your preferred coverage, you can always use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

India vs New Zealand is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Play gets underway at 6pm GST local time on Sunday, October 31, which makes it a 2pm GMT start in the UK, a 7.30pm IST start in India, and a very late night for cricket fans in New Zealand, who can tune in at 3am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

The start time for cricket fans based in Pakistan is 7pm PKT, while it's 1am AEDT for viewers in Australia.

How to live stream India vs New Zealand if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the T20 World Cup action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server in any country, which will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket in India

Image Cricket fans in India can tune into the Blues vs New Zealand game at 7.30pm IST on Sunday evening, with the game being shown on Star Sports. Alternatively, you can watch the T20 World Cup action via Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start at Rs 499, and you can live stream the cricket on the Hotstar app too, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel are also offering special data plans for Disney+ Hotstar and the T20 World Cup.

How to live stream T20 World Cup cricket in New Zealand: live stream India vs Black Caps

Image Fans based in New Zealand have a late night ahead of them, with India vs Black Caps starting at 3am NZT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you stay up late (or wake up early) enough, you can tune in on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can also live stream the action on Sky Go If you don't have Sky Sport as part of your pay TV package, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which is available for $19.99 for a week.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the UK

Image In the UK, you can watch India vs New Zealand on Sky Sports, which has exclusive live broadcast rights to the T20 World Cup. Coverage begins at 1.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, and play gets under way at 2pm. Subscribers can also live stream India vs New Zealand on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. And if you don't have Sky Sports, the standalone Now TV service is a much more flexible alternative. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the cricket just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream India vs New Zealand anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an India vs New Zealand live stream for you.

The streaming options are really straightforward, with PTV Sports showing the T20 World Cup action for FREE in Pakistan. Just sign up with your phone number and tune in to India vs New Zealand at 7pm PKT on Sunday evening.

Fans based in Australia can also tune in for FREE. The T20 World Cup action is being shown on beIN Sports, which is available through Foxtel, but it's also being live streamed by Kayo Sports.

Prices start at AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE Kayo Sports trial. Just bear in mind that India vs New Zealand starts seriously late, at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

In the US, India vs New Zealand gets underway at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning.

It's being shown on $6.99 per month streaming service ESPN Plus and dedicated cricket channel Willow TV, which is available via an addon for the excellent-value OTT service Sling TV.

Right now you can get your first month of Sling for $10 (usually $35), and your first month of the Willow TV addon for just $5 (usually $10).

