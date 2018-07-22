How to live stream the Open 2018: watch the final day coverage online from anywhere

Want to spend your Sunday watching the world's best golfers competing for the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie? Well there are several different sites and services on which you can do so and on this page we're going to explain your best options.

The Open is the oldest golf major and, in its 147th edition, has the very best players in the world going after that famous Claret Jug. Last year's winner Jordan Spieth goes into the final round as the favourite once again, sharing the lead with fellow Americans Keven Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

Probably the biggest story of the 2018 Open is the return to form of legendary player Tiger Woods. He's a few shots behind, but had a storming third round. Could he pull it out of the bag? Of the British interest, there's Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood hoping to have success at Scotland's historic Carnoustie course.

Right now it really is too close to call - we're expecting a very exciting final round of the 2018 Open Championship. If you want to tune in to the coverage, here's how:

Live stream the Open with a VPN

Below we've listed the best places to live stream the final round of the Open Championship golf online. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN as the best option currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN To watch with a VPN simply sign up and install Express VPN, open the app and select a US or UK server location (it's super easy). Then follow the instructions below:

Live stream the Open: UK streams

1. Sky Sports Golf HD

If you're a Sky Sports subscriber in the UK you will be able to watch the Open in HD on Sky Go or via Now TV. The latter option allows you to pay just for one day instead of a lengthy subscription - it will cost you £7.99 and you can sign up here.

Not in the UK? You'll need a VPN to watch the Sky Sports coverage of the Open.

2. Watch the official Open stream at theOpen.com/LiveCoverage

If you're a die hard golf fan and you want to watch the official coverage, you can do that for free at theOpen.com . But we're not expecting it to be very extensive coverage. The last few days have given you the choice of watching holes 8, 9 and 10 or a featured group, so nowhere near what Sky can offer.

Live stream the Open: US stream

Much like in the UK, your option for the best coverage is a paid-for route as Fox Sports is showing it.

As mentioned above, you can still catch much of the Open Championship final day at the official site – theOpen.com. The coverage is streaming completely free, you don't even need to sign in. So if you're in any of the 52 US states, go to theOpen.com and start streaming now!

Main image credit: theOpen.com