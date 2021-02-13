How to live stream Scotland vs Wales Six Nations for FREE and from wherever you are on Earth

Having both come into this year's tournament as outsiders, a win for either side in this Murrayfield clash will make them legitimate title contenders. It's a potentially pivotal game in this year's Six Nations - watch all the action with our guide to getting a Scotland vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scotland pulled off a surprise 6-11 last Saturday, ending a 38-year wait for a victory at Twickenham, while on Sunday Wales blew away memories of their dismal 2020 Six Nations campaign by delivering a 21-16 win over Ireland in Dublin.

The uncapped duo of centre George Taylor and scrumhalf Charlie Shiel come into the Scottish squad, while Wales coach Wayne Pivac has had to make significant changes to his lineup thanks to a growing injury list.

Liam Williams will start on the wing for the visitors, Gareth Davies is the replacement at scrumhalf, while Aaron Wainwright takes his spot in the back row.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Scotland vs Wales no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Where can I live stream Scotland vs Wales in the UK?

This massive round two clash will be available to watch free-to-air via BBC One, while Welsh language station S4C will also be showing the match live and in full.

What time can I live stream Scotland vs Wales in the Six Nations?

This crunching Six Nations 2021 clash at Murrayfield takes place on Saturday, February 13.

Scotland vs Wales is all set to kick-off at 4.45pm GMT with coverage starting on BBC One at 4pm in the UK. Kick-off around the globe is at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST / 3.45am AEDT.

How to live stream Scotland vs Wales in the UK

You can live stream Scotland vs Wales on BBC One, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 4pm GMT, with kick-off at 4.45pm GMT.

BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. It's worth also noting that S4C's Welsh-language coverage will also be available via the streaming service. This means you can live stream Scotland vs Wales on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Scotland vs Wales if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the round two of the Six Nations 2021, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Six Nations rugby.





How to live stream Scotland vs Wales Six Nations in the US

Like last year's tournament, NBC Sports once again has exclusive rights to show Six Nations rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off of the Scotland vs Wales live stream in the US at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST.

While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Scotland vs Wales Six Nations anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a Scotland vs Wales Six Nations live stream for you.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

For rugby fans in Canada, sports streaming service DAZN has you covered. DAZN are currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

For those willing to wake up at an unsociable hour Down Under, subscription service beIN Sports will be showing Scotland vs Wales in Australia , along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. Kick-off is at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches, including this match with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off for Kiwis is at 5.45am NZST on Sunday.

French fans looking to watch their future opponents can tune into free-to-air channel France 2, while in Italy DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. Also free-to-air you can also live stream matches via its Dplay online portal. The game starts at 5.45pm CET for France and Italy respectively.

(Image credit: Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Scotland vs Wales at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Scotland vs Wales, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: