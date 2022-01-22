How to live stream Manchester United vs West Ham and watch Premier League from anywhere

David Moyes returns to Old Trafford with West Ham three places above his former team, but a Man Utd victory would see them leapfrog the Hammers and climb back into the top four. It's tight up there, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

A run of four consecutive league wins for the Irons came to a halt with a 4-3 defeat to Leeds last weekend. It was long overdue, but United offered a reminder of their talents in their 3-1 win over Brentford in midweek.

A last-minute winner from Jesse Lingard of all people won the reverse fixture for the Red Devils, but West Ham will fancy their chances. We've got all the info on how to live stream Manchester United vs West Ham from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Man Utd vs West Ham kick-off time

The Man Utd vs West Ham game is being played at Old Trafford and kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, January 22.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game kicking off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to live stream Man Utd vs West Ham if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Peacock or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch Manchester United vs West Ham in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Man Utd vs West Ham game in the UK because of that pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Everton vs Aston Villa from 12.30pm GMT, and Sky Sports showing Nottingham Forest vs Derby at 12.30pm, and Southampton vs Man City at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Man Utd vs West Ham anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Man Utd vs West Ham live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, plus NFL, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Man Utd vs West Ham at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.