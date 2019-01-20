How to get a FREE Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner live stream anywhere on Earth

When he's not acting, fulfilling his role as Senator of the Philippines or planning his presidential bid, Manny Pacquiao is still an active boxer. Tonight he goes head-to-head with the fearsome US welterweight Adrien Broner – and it's all available to live stream absolutely free, regardless of where in the world you are.

Now 40 years of age and moving into his 70th(!) pro career fight, it would be incorrect to say that Pac-Man remains a force to be reckoned with in international boxing and even his huge fight with Floyd Mayweather now seems like a long time ago. But Pacquiao is an undisputed boxing legend – a defending WBA welterweight champion, no less – and his final in-ring appearances should now be savoured more than ever.

After breezing past Lucas Matthysse with a knockout last July, Pacquiao faces a sterner challenge in Adrien 'the Problem' Broner tonight. The American is a former world champ in four weight classes and will be keen to cement his own place in history by becoming one of the few men to defeat Pac-Man.

The two headline the card at Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena with the ring walk likely to start no earlier than 8pm local time. That means an early morning 4am GMT alarm (or very late night!). And if you're willing to make the effort to get up at that time, at least we can make it easy for you to live stream Pacquiao vs Broner with our guide to watching absolutely FREE no matter where you are.

Live stream Pacquiao vs Broner online for FREE

Fantastic news, fight fans! Somehow, ITV has managed to win the rights to show the Pacquiao fight, which means you can watch the legend go without paying a penny. The action starts at 2am Sunday morning on ITV4 - a freeview channel. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to the ITV Hub, which will also be showing the action. You can download the hub app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast.

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that ITV coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to either of the ITV Hub or (our preferred choice) TVPlayer.com from 4am BST / 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 3pm AEDT in time to live stream the first round.

Where else has a Pacquiao vs Broner live stream?

As well as being revered almost as a god in his home country of the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao is well loved worldwide. So it's no surprise that this fight is being shown all over the globe. The only problem... it's set for PPV in most English speaking countries.

Watch the boxing in the US and Canada

Showtime has taken the opportunity to make this one a PPV across the Atlantic, charging a hefty $74.99! The fight will roughly start at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

North Americans that are away from the continent this weekend but still want to jump on that expensive Showtime stream, then be sure to use a VPN to watch it all as if you were back home and with an extra layer of security, too.

Watch the boxing in Australia

As in the US, Aussie fans have a usual go-to PPV channel for its boxing coverage. The appropriately named Main Event service is the place to head for Pacquiao vs Broner in an afternoon slot at around 3pm on Sunday. It'll cost you $49.95 to buy the fight.

Watch the boxing in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing a live stream of the Pacquiao fight for $34.95, with coverage due to kick off at 5pm on Sunday evening.

