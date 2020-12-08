Holy Bose’s: Score a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for only AU$359

If you’re in the mood to feel some good vibrations, you can grab yourself a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for only AU$359! That’s right, you “heard” us, these premium ANC cans have been discounted by a generous AU$240 by Amazon!

There is a catch however (there’s always a catch...) – this solid pair of noise cancelling headphones are only available at this amazing price for one day only (Tuesday, December 8) – so don’t hesitate to snatch up this bargain while it lasts.

To put this price in perspective – the Bose 700 is one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling cans around, coming with an impressive 11 levels of noise-blocking technology that will cancel out a variety of environmental noises and allow you to submerge yourself into the groove of your selected track.

With the music flowing, you will realise the amazing benefits that owning a great set of cans brings as you feel the deep bass pulsating through your body like a relaxing massage – perfect for unwinding or sharpening your focus.

In addition, you’ll receive up to 20 hours of battery life and time-based power information through the Bose Music App, so you’ll always know how long you have to go before the next recharge.

Given all of these amazing features and at this incredible price, it would be a hard task to find a better pair of cans at this value.

Don’t sit on the fence with this rare and special deal, and head to Amazon’s store to secure yourself a pair today!