Hogwarts Legacy release date window revealed by Star Wars Eclipse leaker

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in Q3 2022, according to the leaker who confirmed the existence of Star Wars Eclipse ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards 2021.

Rumours surrounding the upcoming open-world action RPG based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter have begun to mount in recent days, with Sony insider and freelance journalist Tom Henderson claiming that new footage will be debuted at a PS5 event in February. Now, more comments from Henderson and Star Wars Eclipse leaker AccNGT (via Twitter ) point to the game potentially launching in Q3 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally announced in September 2020 before Warner Bros. decided to delay the release from 2021 to 2022. Developed by Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity), this wouldn't be the first time a major leak has affected the game with early footage appearing online as early as 2018.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Henderson discussed the likelihood of Hogwarts Legacy showing up at the rumoured PS5 event next month where he details a possible release window.

"It seems like Warner Bros. is now ready to reveal more on Hogwarts Legacy, which is expected to release [in] Q3 or Q4 2022," said Henderson. "Now apparently the reason for this is because they were pretty happy with the lack of fuss around the Harry Potter reunion that we've seen on New Year's Day," referring to the company's motives to begin mass marketing the release.