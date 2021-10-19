Here's where to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now

In case you've been missed the recent announcement regarding the new Google Pixel 6 smartphone, Google revealed that the new phone would be available October 28, 2021. That means pre-order deals are showing up, and there are a few ways you can get your Pixel 6 pre-order placed today to receive yours as soon as it's in stores.

Along with going directly to the Google store to place your Pixel 6 pre-order, other stores and carriers are currently offering pre-order deals as well. Major carriers like Verizon are offering some enticing buy one get one deals, including up to $700 off a second Pixel 6 when you switch.

Whether you're looking to find a Pixel 6 unlocked or you're signing up for a new carrier, there are plenty of Google Pixel 6 pre-order options available. All retailers offer both Pixel 6 pre-orders as well as Pixel 6 Pro pre-orders, so you can spring for Google's premium smartphone if you so choose.

Use the quick navigation bar at the top to jump to Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-orders, or check out some of the articles below to learn more about Google's latest smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 Pre-Orders

Google Store – Pixel 6 Pre-Orders Starting at $599.99

Head directly to the source to pre-order the new Pixel 6, available now at the Google Store. They're also offering a $99 savings when you pre-order the new Pixel 6 along with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds.

Verizon – Trade-in Deals + Buy One Get One Free Offers

Head to the Verizon store where you can switch and get the new Google Pixel 6 free with qualifying trade-in offers. Receive up to $500 when you switch, plus buy one and get up to $700 off your second Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Plans start as low as $23.33/month.

Best Buy – Unlocked Pixel 6 Pre-Orders Starting at $599

Get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 on pre-order from Best Buy with prices starting at $599. Best Buy is requiring activation today upon pre-order, but you get your new phone locked in and ready to go on October 28.

B&H Photo – Unlocked Pixel 6 Pre-Orders Starting at $599

Everyone's favorite camera store is also offering Pixel 6 pre-orders starting at $599 for the base model. They'll notify you once it's available and shipped, and you'll have a brand new Pixel 6 in your hands come October 28.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders

Google Store – Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders Starting at $899.99

Head directly to the source to pre-order the new Pixel 6 Pro, available now at the Google Store. They're also offering a $99 savings when you pre-order the new Pixel 6 along with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds.

Verizon – Trade-in Deals + Up to $700 off

Head to the Verizon store where you can switch and get the new Google Pixel 6 free with qualifying trade-in offers. Receive up to $500 when you switch, plus buy one and get up to $700 off your second Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Plans start as low as $29.99/month.

Best Buy – Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders Starting at $899

Get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 on pre-order from Best Buy with prices starting at $899. Best Buy is requiring activation today upon pre-order, but you get your new phone locked in and ready to go on October 28.

B&H Photo – Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders Starting at $899

Everyone's favorite camera store is also offering Pixel 6 pre-orders starting at $899 for the premium model. They'll notify you once it's available and shipped, and you'll have a brand new Pixel 6 Pro in your hands come October 28.

