GTA 5 copies released early

Rockstar Games is reportedly investigating claims that Amazon has sent copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 to customers ahead of the game's street date.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was set for release at midnight tonight, but according to reports, players who ordered the game through Amazon received their copies at the weekend.

This happened in spite of the fact that Rockstar Games had requested that no UK retailer dispatch copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 before September 16th. Some consumers even went so far as to post images of the game online.

There have also been reports that some European retailers have been selling the title on the high street, according to Videogamer.com.

Rockstar has issued a brief statement to GamesIndustry International saying that it's looking into the matter. "We are in the process of investigating early 'sales' to determine how and why that is occurring," the statement said. It's unknown at this stage what further action the games publisher is taking.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is easily one of the most hotly anticipated releases of this year and is expected to shift units by the truckload.

