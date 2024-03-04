10 best upcoming PC games for 2024 to look out for

The PC gaming market used to be an afterthought for some big publishers, but it's now central to so many of their plans. For starters, both Xbox and PlayStation each port massive games to the platform these days.

The joy of PC gaming is its breadth though, with indie titles rubbing shoulders with huge releases, and there are always interesting new games coming down the pike.

So whether you have a gaming rig or one of the best PC gaming laptops, we've gathered 10 upcoming PC titles together that we think you're going to want to keep tabs on.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Release date: 22 March 2024

Capcom gives us the sequel we never thought we'd get, giving us another run at one of the most unique combat systems in any RPG we can remember, and some crazy creatures to fight using that system.

You'll climb all over them while ordering around pawns that you summon in, and it's pretty clear that there will be a bigger and denser world to explore, too.

Homeworld 3

Release date: 13 May 2024

If there's one genre that plays better on PC than any other platform (and there might be more than just that), it's the real-time strategy game, which benefits hugely from the mouse and keyboard control scheme.

Homeworld 3 will continue one of the most-beloved franchises out there, too, one that was dormant for a long time but now seems to have a chance to become a tentpole with a huge new game coming.

Hellblade: Senua's Saga 2

Release date: 21 May 2024

A simultaneous release on Xbox and PC, this is another long-awaited sequel that will continue the harrowing story of Pict warrior Senua, whose first journey was so memorable.

This time around, Ninja Theory looks like it's cranked up the scale and ambition, but it's on the visual side where it will be truly groundbreaking from what we've seen. If you've got a really powerful rig, you might be able to test the limits of photorealism when it arrives.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Release date: 4 June 2024

It's not a full new release, but The Final Shape promises to be a massive milestone in the life of hugely popular live-service shooter Destiny 2, bringing a major new section to its storyline with loads of new missions to explore.

There will be new weapons and armour to collect and experiment with, along with a whole year of content after launch, and Destiny 2 players are champing at the bit to get access to it.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Release date: 21 June 2024

An even more headline-grabbing bit of DLC arrives in June, though, in the form of the long-awaited expansion to Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, which promises a large new area and many new bosses.

It'll have new equipment to change your character's build, and will hopefully answer some of the most enduring questions about the base game's intricate lore and obscure story. We can't wait.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Release date: 5 September 2024

This is the year for sequels that have taken aeons to arrive, none more so than a new STALKER game which has been repeatedly delayed due to challenging conditions in its native Ukraine, but should arrive in September.

The game promises the eerie and unsettling tone of the original game, but married to a far superior shooting system and graphics that look absolutely bleeding edge for those who can manage to run them.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Release date: 2024

MachineGames' Indy game made its debut with a splash and a lovely gameplay trailer, and it'll come out sometime in 2024 on PC as well as Xbox, for some first-person Nazi-punching whip-cracking action.

Expect devious puzzles and traps, in true Indy style, but we're also hoping for a fun and camp storyline to experience in Indiana's own shoes.

Hades 2

Release date: 2024 (Early access)

What was that about long-awaited sequels? Another is hoving into view in the form of Hades 2, following up one of the most acclaimed roguelikes ever. The game's full release date isn't final yet, but we know that it'll hit early access in 2024.

This mirrors how the first game was developed, and should give you the chance to play a polished slice of Hades 2 at the very first opportunity for more randomised fun.

Star Wars Outlaws

Release date: 2024

Ubisoft's open-world take on Star Wars has everyone's ears pricked up, after gameplay showcases that make it look potentially unforgettable, with large areas to explore and seamless travel between space and the surface.

It doesn't have an exact release date yet, but is pegged for 2024 and looks like it could be a standout this year if it can deliver on the promise of those early showcases.

Avowed

Release date: 2024

Another game underlining Xbox's current commitment to PC, this fantasy RPG from the genius team at Obsidian looks like a whale of a time.

There's a deep-looking magic system and fun combat to be had, but what we're looking forward to most of all is the branching questlines and morally grey choices that Obsidian's stories specialise in, which Avowed should be jam-packed with.