How to watch the next Xbox showcase live: Indiana Jones game reveal and more

Microsoft will host a new showcase event on Thursday 18 January 2024.

In it, we will get to see game trailers and details on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One titles from its in-house studios, including a first look at the Indiana Jones game that's in development for Bethesda by MachineGames.

Here are all the details on how to watch it, when it starts, and what games you can expect during the livestream.

When is the Xbox Developer_Direct presentation?

The first Xbox Developer_Direct livestream of 2024 will take place on Thursday 18 January. It will start at 21:00 GMT.

Here are the start times for other regions:

US West Coast: 12:00 PT

12:00 PT US East Coast: 15:00 ET

15:00 ET UK: 20:00 GMT

20:00 GMT Central Europe: 21:00 CET

21:00 CET India (New Delhi): 00:30 IST (19 January)

00:30 IST (19 January) Japan (Tokyo): 04:00 JST (19 January)

04:00 JST (19 January) South Korea (Seoul): 04:00 KST (19 January)

04:00 KST (19 January) Australia (Sydney): 07:00 AEDT (19 January)

How to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct

We hope to host the Xbox Developer_Direct livestream closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Xbox's channels on YouTube and Twitch.

What's the running time of the Xbox Developer_Direct and what games will be shown?

The main Developer_Direct showcase should take no longer than an hour and will include deep dives and presentations from the developers themselves.

The games on show include a world's first look at new Indiana Jones title that's being created by MachineGames (Wolfenstein: The New Order). There will also be more on Obsidian's action RPG, Avowed, Ara: History Untold from Oxide Studios, and a new look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory.

Soon after the main showcase has finished, the Xbox-owned ZeniMax Online Studios will take over with a second stream (starting at 21:00 GMT). This will include a look at the next chapter for The Elder Scrolls Online.

One thing that won't appear during the main presentation is any further news on Activision Blizzard games. Microsoft promises details from "those teams later this year".