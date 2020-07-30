Galaxy Z Fold 2 fixes these MAJOR issues - official renders reveal all 🤩

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of Samsung's worst-kept secrets, and we're just days away from its official reveal at Unpacked next week. The foldable is the follow-up to last year's (initially disastrous) Galaxy Fold, and even though the company has released a second foldable in the interim with the Galaxy Z Flip, the pressure is on to get it right.

We've already seen a handful of photos on social media of the handset in the wild this week, but the quality wasn't great and, of course, there's no way to verify the validity of them, but now we've got a much better look at the device thanks to a selection of official renders from an insider.

MySmartPrice claims to have received these high res renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from a 'trusted source' indicating that they're the real deal. The source has confirmed that the handset will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze - Samsung's newest colourway, revealed in a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak - which you can take a gander at below in Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal's tweet:

Exclusive by MSP: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G full official renders in Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black!-Slim Bezels-Single Punch Hole on Cover & Main Display-Triple Camera Setup-Side FPS#Samsung #GalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyFold2Full Renders, Link & Credit: https://t.co/KFCtldn5nC pic.twitter.com/psPJM32BcnJuly 29, 2020

As with previous leaks, the renders show off a number of major changes to the Fold 2's design when compared to the first iteration, including abandoning the camera notch for a hole-punch on both the outer and inner display.

This allows for more screen real estate, and on that topic, another bugbear of the original Fold seems to have been addressed with the larger, full-sized outer display. The size of the bezels have also been scaled back, giving users the maximum display size to enjoy.

The Fold 2 is expected to be sporting Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus along with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but aside from the obvious hardware changes, the renders don't tell us much else.

While the foldable looks great, as is often the case, we can't verify the source in this scenario, so stay sceptical until Samsung itself drops official details next week at Unpacked on August 5.

