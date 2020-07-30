Galaxy Beans leak - official renders answer THIS burning question 🔥

Samsung is fast running out of surprises as we barrel towards next week's Unpacked event, with a Galaxy Watch 3 unboxing video leaking this week, and photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 out in the wild also doing the rounds.

Well now Samsung's unique-looking new wireless earbuds have been exposed, with official renders giving us a good look at the Galaxy Beans from all angles, and both inside and outside of their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (or BEANS) in Mystic Black & Bronze full official renders from all angles.These renders show us that wing tips which is how they will be able to fit well inside your ears. Looks cute, honestly. With ANC. Thoughts?#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/eul5EyAvk0July 29, 2020

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal posted detailed renders of the Galaxy Beans in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze - the new colourway first revealed when Samsung accidentally leaked photos of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on its own website.

After speculation as to how the earbuds would comfortably and securely fit inside users' ears based on the outer bean-shaped form factor, that question appears to have been answered with these images.

As Agarwal points out, the Galaxy Beans' side profile shows off the wingtips which will help keep them in place. Interestingly, they also show that the earbuds design will have the speaker resting against the ear.

The Galaxy Beans will finally see ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) come to Samsung's wireless earbuds, giving them a chance to finally compete with Apple's AirPods Pro. But users are going to have to shell out for the upgrade, with the Beans reportedly coming with £179 price tag - almost £50 more expensive that the original Galaxy Buds.

We'll find out more about the stylish-looking Beans next week on August 5.