Gadget of the year, in the new issue of T3!

We recognise the most trailblazing tech you can own, from 8K TVs and noise-cancelling headphones to portable BBQs and ebikes

The cover of T3 335 featuring the coverline 'Gadget of the year'.
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

The new issue of T3 is here, celebrating the absolute best and brightest tech you can buy. 

Eager to discover the most scintillating TV set on the market? Want to find out which phone will have you enthralled? Then join us for 41 incredible pages of excellence in tech and the very best products chosen by our team of seasoned experts. And don’t miss out on the first ever T3 Design Icon awards, honouring the most elegant gadgets you’ll lay eyes on this year.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Find out which pellet BBQ can offer you convenience and an authentic smokey flavour, savour the Philips OLED+986, a stunning TV and Atmos sound system rolled into one; and capture thrilling activities in the great outdoors with these cracking drones and action cams.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Gadget of the Year – enjoy the most glorious gadgets, stunning designs and innovative companies of the year!
  • Pellet BBQs tested – which smokey, no-sweat grill broils the best burgers?
  • Philips OLED+986 reviewed – a brilliant OLED TV with a sensational built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar
  • Drones and action cams for every adventure – capture thrilling footage of your exhilarating exploits
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 tested – breathtaking noise-cancelling headphones
  • DJI Mini 3 Pro rated – DJI’s new drone is superlight and shoots top-quality footage
  • Marshall Emberton II reviewed – this micro-amp will give you enormous sound
  • Asus ROG Swift PGU32UQX rated – a stunning 4K monitor with mini-LED tech
  • Google Pixel Watch first impressions – a fresh twist for your wrist
TOPICS
General tech
T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.  You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals