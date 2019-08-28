Fitbit launches Fitbit Aria Air: a bathroom scale just like Aria 2 but much cheaper

Fitbit has just announced the new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch with built-in Alexa, the Fitbit Premium subscription service and the Fitbit Aria Air, the new smart scale that will bring Fitbit-level precision to the masses. This is unlike the Fitbit Aria 2, which is usually well over £100.

The Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth scale that tracks weight and syncs with the Fitbit app to calculate BMI, giving you a comprehensive view of your trends over time alongside your activity, heart rate, sleep and nutrition data within the Fitbit app.

Combining it with the new Fitbit Premium subscription service, Fitbit suggests it can give you even more insights on your body's health metrics and you can receive recommendations on how to reach your goals levels faster.

Get a holistic view of your health (Image credit: Fitbit)

Similar to the Fitbit Aria 2, the Aria Air connects to your smartphone using Bluetooth and feeds all data into the Fitbit app. Check your BMI and a complete view of your essential health metrics in easy-to-view graphs and charts in the app.

Using the Fitbit app, you can seamlessly sync all data from your Fitbit devices so you can view all of your activity, exercise, sleep, heart rate, nutrition, weight data and trends over time. You can also set goals, create a weight loss/gain plan and check your progress over time.

It also comes in two colours, black and white, making it easier to colour coordinate all your bathroom appliances with your new Fitbit Aria Air.