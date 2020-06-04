The first PS5 game is officially available to pre-order from the Amazon US website. Action RPG Scarlet Nexus, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One consoles, is now listed as available to pre-order for all platforms, priced at $59.99 across the board. Unfortunately, it's only available on the US site at the moment.

It's also listed as being released on December 31, 2020, although this may change once both consoles' release dates are revealed if Scarlet Nexus intends to be a next-gen launch title.

Scarlet Nexus, an anime-style action RPG from Bandai Namco, puts the player in control of Yuito Sumeragi, a novice psionic soldier, in what's described as a "brain punk" future.

A mix of weapon-based combat and psionic powers like telekinesis, you'll be able to "lift, break and throw pieces of your environment to build your attack combos", so destructible environments are set to play a big role.

The quickfire combat and cel-shaded graphics complement the anime style, while the creepy-looking enemies (bunches of flowers in corsets on mannequin legs) give off an eerie, Silent Hill aesthetic.

It's a new property from Bandai Namco, the studio behind iconic franchises like Tekken and Dark Souls, and was initially announced on the Xbox Series X's third party gameplay stream with the trailer above. We can gather this trailer is also representative of the sort of gameplay capable on the PS5.

More games for the PS5 are expected to appear soon (Image credit: VR4Player.fr)

It's notable because other games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be available on both current and future consoles, is only available to pre-order on the Xbox One and PS4 at the time of writing. Now Scarlet Nexus has broken this barrier, expect other cross-generation games to follow suit. We'll soon be seeing pre-order prices for games like Assassin's Creed, Cyberpunk 2077 and Madden '21.

More PS5 games were due to be announced today, but the PS5's much-touted live stream has been postponed as a result of the unrest currently sweeping the United States.

Liked this?