Epson’s EcoTank printer kills off ink cartridges

It's a much proffered stat that printer ink is one of the most expensive liquids on the planet. Well here's some good news...

Epson has launched its first EcoTank printer, aiming to kick the retro cartridge tech of yore.

The frugal printers make use of an ink tank in lieu of cartridges which, apparently, means you get more pages for your buck.

The firm's touting the L555 and L355 printer ink tanks as 'ultra-high-capacity', which makes them a more economical choice for frugal page-pushers.

Simon Hanly, Epson UK's product manager, says the EcoTank is based on tech that's been 'highly successful in other markets'.

“Epson is now responding to customer needs by launching the EcoTank range for Western Europe,” explains Hanly.

“These models are ideal for home and small office customers who want to print everyday documents, and for whom price and convenience are key factors.”

According to Epson, its EcoTank printer ships with enough ink to print 4000 black pages and 6500 colour pages – around two years' worth of ink.

They're also fully Wi-Fi compatible, meaning you can beam documents to the set-up from anywhere in your home.

The L355 is the basic set-up, with the L555 touting extra features like fax, a 30-page automatic document feeder, and a double-line LCD screen for ease of use.

You'll be able to pick up both models of the printer from Currys and PC World stores, with the L355 marking up at £249, and the L555 pricing slightly higher at £329.

Replacement ink bottles for the printer cost just £7.99 – a bargain compared to cartridges.