Ends soon! Get 37% off at Emma mattress... but not for long

Tis the season for excellent cheap mattress deals, but with Cyber Monday almost here, the best offers won't be around much longer. If you're in the market for a new Emma mattress, you're in luck, because there's currently a huge price drops in the UK.

You can save 36% sitewide until 30 November by entering the code T36 at the checkout. This excellent Emma mattress discount code applies to everything on the site – so in addition to saving up to £316 on an Emma Hybrid mattress you can get the same huge discount on pillows, cot mattresses and mattress protectors too.

Emma offers two kinds of mattress: the Emma Original (its very best mattress, if you ask us) and and the Emma Hybrid. Both mattresses are supremely comfortable and don’t get too hot thanks to their Airgocell layer, which helps regulate temperature, and they’re available in sizes from single to super king. An Emma mattress isn’t just a comfortable mattress; it’s a safe buy too. Emma mattresses come with a 200-night no-quibble trial, hassle-free returns and a 10-year guarantee.

Which Emma mattress is best for you? Both Emma mattresses are very comfortable: the Emma Original is a two-time T3 Awards winner, and in our Emma mattress review we said that “sleeping on the new Emma mattress is like a dream”. The Emma Original is made from multiple foam layers with advanced zoning to gently cradle your body, and the Emma Hybrid adds a layer of premium pocket springs for even more support. Like the Emma Original the Emma Hybrid has a layer of soft, breathable Airgocell foam to prevent you getting too hot. Both models are smart and comfortable buys for your bed.

