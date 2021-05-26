Electric scooter: meet your new favorite Scotsman

The Scotsman is an electric scooter in the way a McLaren is just a car. Yes, it has two wheels, an electric motor and a handlebar but it’s a far cry from your budget city commuters. This is a custom-built scooter that is 3D printed from a single piece of carbon fiber to produce something that looks like it’s come from the future.

The Scotsman comes from the same people that brought us the Superstrada 3-D printed e-bike that was released last year – an equally premium made-to-measure model. When ordering your Scotsman e-scooter, you input your height and weight as well as your arm and inside leg measurements to allow the model to match your statistics.

You can also customize your motor, with options including 500W, 1000W and 2000W versions, giving you top speeds of between 19mph and 45mph. You can also add a second battery for up to 70 miles of range.



(Image credit: Scotsman)

The Scotsman is finished in a choice of five colors and features a built-in LED headlight and taillight, 10-inch air-filled tires and an LCD display. Designed to fit somewhere between the workhorse shared scooters and the premium home models, the Scotsman scooters are fairly weighty at between 40-44lbs (18-20kg). However, the battery units are removable allowing you to put them in a bag to carry them separately. With the bulk of the weight gone, the Scotsman much easier to carry. These batteries can also then be used as power banks for any USB-C device.

One of the nice things about the design is the way it folds. Rather than the bend being in the steering column, the Scotsman folds lower down on the body, which, they say, adds to the sturdiness of the scooter. The flex board standing plate also adds suspension to the scooter in a more refined way than suspension forks.

With its good looks and customization, it will be no surprise that the Scotsman comes with a hefty price tag. Units start from $2,999 (£2100/AU$3870) up to $4,499 (£3200/AU$5800). However, the scooters are currently available for pre-order at Indiegogo for up to 56% off.