EE customers just got an awesome free upgrade

If you're an EE customer with an iPhone, you're going to love this: for six months you can now get Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade absolutely free – and, what's more, you don't need to be a new customer to get it. Existing EE customers can totally bad this free upgrade.

If you're on Pay Monthly, you're eligible. The offer is worth a whopping £175 and it brings you some genuinely useful services. I know that first-hand, because I'm paying thirty quid a month for the same services.

As EE puts it, you're getting free access to over 90 million songs, over 200 games, Apple Originals film and TV shows and hundreds of newspapers and magazines for free too. And if you're signing up for a new Apple Watch plan, you can save £72 on an Apple Fitness+ subscription too.

A genuinely brilliant bundle

With some reservations, I'm a happy customer of Apple's various services. Apple Arcade is brilliant, especially if you have kids: its games reject the usual violence in favour of much more interesting ideas, such as trying to teach a Sasquatch to steal food and parallel park. Apple Music is particularly good if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods Max thanks to its Spatial Audio streaming, and Apple News's magazine section is really comprehensive and includes some of my favourite reads. My reservations? Apple TV is very American and hasn't really gripped me so far, although I'll forgive it almost anything because it has a great Beastie Boys documentary.

This is a lot of content for no money, and like you I wondered what the catch is. And there isn't one. EE is trying to promote its Full Works for iPhone package, and it hopes that when your six months is up you'll decide you like it enough to pay for it. If not, there's no obligation to continue.

To find out more, or to take advantage of the offer, use the My EE app. If you haven't already used Apple's various media and games services I think you'll be pleasantly surprised.