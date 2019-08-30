LAST CHANCE: Echo Plus slashed by £30 in Amazon's End Of Summer Sale

Whenever Amazon has a sale, such as the current Amazon End Of Summer Sale, it offers many of the best discounts on its own products, which include Echo devices, Kindles, Fire tablets and TV sticks and Ring video doorbells.

Here is one such discount: the Echo Plus smart speaker is currently reduced by a very nice £30 down to £110. It's the perfect gift if you know someone who is heading back to school soon, but also a great buy for yourself and it means you don't need to wait for the Black Friday deals to snap up a cheap Echo speaker.

You need to hurry if you want this deal, though, as it ends on 30 August at 17:00.

The Amazon Echo Plus is so well reviewed as it delivers Dolby play 360° audio, and comes installed with a built-in Zigbee hub that allows for the super easy control of smart home devices and music streaming. Naturally, the Plus also comes loaded with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, that allows for voice control of gadgets, media and more.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | RRP: £139.99 | Deal Price: £109.99 | Save: £30.00 (21%)

Amazon Echo Plus delivers the best audio quality in an Amazon smart speaker and here, in this tasty End Of Summer Sale deal, it's available at a great price. Thanks to a £30 price cut the Plus can be snapped up right now for £109.99 instead of £139.99, which is a 21% saving. All three colours can be selected, too: Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone. Deal ends on 30 August at 17:00.View Deal

You know that the Echo Plus is a quality piece of kit as it currently sits right at the top of our best smart speakers article, with us describing it as the "ultimate Alexa-equipped device" and noting that this 2nd-gen model "has improved hugely on the looks" of the first edition.

For even more great smart home deals be sure to check out our best smart thermostats, best smart plugs, best smart security cameras, and best smart gadgets guides, which are stuffed full of top tech that is compatible with Amazon Alexa.