Early Amazon Prime Day deal takes 30% off the Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker

With the news that Prime Day is set to kick off on June 21st, it's only fitting that early deals show up on Amazon tech to start the party early. Along with a great selection of Fire TVs on sale, Amazon's line of Echo speakers are getting a flurry of discounts across the board.

On sale for $34.99, probably the top deal on Echo products has to be on the 2020 Echo Dot 4th Gen. Receiving the largest discount of the collection, Amazon is taking 30% off what some consider the best smart speaker available today.

While we've seen the Echo Dot 4th Gen go lower in price, it's usually part of the best Prime Day deals during Amazon's big sale. There's a very real possibility that this may go lower in a few weeks, but the discount here is well worth the purchase price if you just have to have one.

If you're unsure of what this smart speaker is capable of, our Echo Dot 4th Gen review has all the information you need to make an educated decision here.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (2020) | Charcoal Now: $34.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $15 (30%)

Amazon's previous iteration of the Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker is getting a solid 30% taken off ahead of Prime Day. If last year's sale is anything to go off of, we may see this cheaper in a few weeks. For those who need it now though, this discount makes this an easy buy.View Deal

While the latest Echo Dot takes a new approach to it's design, it still provides the complete Alexa experience complete with improvements and enhancements.

For starters, the speaker is much better of previous models and provides more clarity from Alexa and other audio playback. Complete voice control along with connection to other smart appliances and apps is all here, but as many would come to expect it does favor Amazon-based services over Google and the like.

Be that as it may, the Echo Dot 4th Gen is rated as one of the top smart speakers for a reason. It gets the job done and does it with all the bells and whistles Amazon throws into their tech. For $15 off, it's a buy well worth the cash if you have it but don't be too shocked to see this go a bit cheaper in a few weeks.

