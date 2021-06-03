Early Amazon Prime Day deal drops the Apple 27 inch 512GB 5K iMac to its lowest price ever

The good news just keeps on coming with early Prime Day deals galore, including quite possibly one of the best deals on an iMac we'll see all year. While we may see Apple's 27 inch 512GB iMac get a discount in the coming weeks, this may not be the price we see again so act on this one before it's gone.

On sale for $1.699.99, Amazon is taking $300 off the 2020 Apple iMac 5K specced with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 10th Gen Intel i5. An unheard of discount on iMacs, this is by far one of the best cheap iMac deal we've seen in some time.

To obtain the discount, simply add the iMac to your cart and head to the checkout. Amazon instantly takes an additional $200 off the already discounted $1,899 price tag, dropping the unit down to just $1,699.99. This beats some of the best Prime Day deals from last year, and offers the 27 inch 5K iMac at its cheapest price yet.

Apple iMac 27 inch w/ Retina 5K Display Now: $1,699.99 | Was: $1,999 | Savings: $300 (18%)

Apparently early Prime Day deals may just beat out the actual sale, as there's some pretty killer offers going on right now at Amazon. Now at it's lowest price ever, grab the Apple iMac 27 inch 5K on sale for just $1,699.99 after discounts and instant rebates.

While there's no date specified on Amazon's page as to when this deal expires, don't expect this one to be around long. Offers like this tend to be a day only thing, but Amazon make surprise us yet again and keep this one going for some time. The fine print does say that this is for a limited time but that's not very specific and doesn't help much.

Either way, if a new iMac is what you've been saving that cash for but the price tags have just been too high here is your chance. Grab the Apple iMac 27 inch 5K at it's lowest price ever now, or miss out and hope it comes back to this price on Prime Day!

