DreamCloud's biggest ever sale brings a $200 price-drop PLUS free sleep accessories

If you're after pure luxury, DreamCloud is one of the best mattresses brands around. And right now, there's an unmissable offer on to help you save on a dreamy new sleep setup. In DreamCloud's 'biggest ever' Autumn Sleep sale, there's $200 off mattresses, plus a load of free sleep accessories.

So not only do you get a healthy chunk of money off your new mattress, you also get a free set of sheets (worth up to $150), two free cooling pillows ($150) and a free mattress protector (up to $99). Tot it all up and you could be saving $599. This is the best DreamCloud deal or discount code we've seen yet.

DreamCloud mattress deal | $200 off DreamCloud mattresses, plus free sleep accessories

Snap up either of DreamCloud’s luxurious mattresses (the Luxury Hybrid or the Premier) with $200 off right now, and get sheets, pillows and a mattress protector for free. These decadent 15" hybrid mattresses are the ultimate in luxury, offering excellent cooling tech, a plush sleep surface and pressure relief. View Deal

Undecided? Bear in mind DreamCloud has a huge 365-day trial period, which matches the very best in the industry, as well as a lifetime warranty against defects.

Both are a sumptuous 15" deep, and what DreamCloud calls 'Luxury Firm', but ranks at a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, which we'd call more 'medium' than 'firm'. Both DreamCloud mattresses include two separate layers of foam – a gel memory foam that contours to your shape and reduces pressure, and another foam to add comfort – and a layer of pocket coils that adapt to your body and reduce motion transfer. The main difference with the Premier is that you get a cashmere cover atop a cloud-like Trueloft Euro topper.

