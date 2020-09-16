Dell Black Friday deals 2020: Laptop deals to watch for during Dell's Black Friday sale

Dell's Black Friday deals are going to have some of the best laptop deals we'll see this year, with discounts expected of up to 35% on many of Dell's most popluar laptops. Dell was kind enough to gave us a sneak peak earlier this year, with their popular Black Friday In July sales event.

Bringing discounts of 35% on select Dell laptops, these Black Friday In July deals included student laptops, work laptops, and a handful of gaming laptops, including Alienware gaming laptops and desktops. For being in July, it was one of the best Black Friday deals event of the summer.

So it's a safe assumption that Dell's official Black Friday sale, which is most likely going to kick off the night before, with discounts of about the same range. Many of the best Dell laptops saw price drops of $200 or more, saving hundreds on XPS 13 laptops, Inspiron laptops, and gaming laptops.

Even now, Dell has some great deals happening on some of their best gaming laptops. The Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop, which usually starts at $2,100, is on sale with a starting price of just $1,899!

Running on a 9th Gen Intel i7 paired with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU, the $2,100 price tag was pretty fair. Taking $213 off makes the buy a but easier for anyone on the fence. If you're looking to grab a gaming laptop, the m15 R2 is set to take on upcoming titles with ease, including the new Cyberpunk 2077.

Until Dell kicks off the real Black Friday sale later this year, you can head over to their deals page to check out their current deals. In most cases, you'll be eligible to save an extra 17% on your purchase when you enter the coupon code SAVE17 at checkout.

Best Black Friday deals 2020: Get ready for the best Black Friday sales of the year

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020: The best deals to expect at Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Walmart Black Friday deals 2020: What to expect from Walmart's Black Friday sale

Dell Black Friday laptop deals

As we mentioned, Dell's already got some deals happening that are worth checking out. They aren't quite at Black Friday deal levels of discounts, but if you're in desperate need of a new student laptop these deals will save you some cash. Remember, many of Dell's laptops can also receive another 17% off with coupon code SAVE17 at checkout, and all the deals we've listed below are eligible.

Check back on this section often, we'll be updating it weekly with Dell's newest deals. If you don't see a specific laptop on sale, check back next week for a fresh set of some of Dell's best laptop deals.

Best Gaming Laptop Deal at Dell Today

Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop with RTX 2070 8GB

Was Starting: $2,113 | Now Starting: $1,899 | Savings: $213 (10%)

Pairing a 9th Gen Intel i7 with NIVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Max-Q, Alienware's m15 R2 is a force to be reckoned with. This 8GB model is getting a $213 price cut for a limited time, but you can also save an additional 17% when you use code SAVE17 at checkout.

Specs | Intel i7-9750H (4.5GHz) | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Max-Q | 15.6" FHD 60Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSDView Deal

Best Student Laptop Deal at Dell Today

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop

Was Starting: $1,055 | Now Starting: $899 | Savings: $155 (15%)

With this deal, Dell's Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 becomes one of the best laptops under $1,000, no questions asked. The versatility it offers is unmatched, and it has the power to match with some seriously impressive specs. Use coupon code SAVE17 at checkout!

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10210U (4.2GHz) | Intel UHD Graphics | 13.3" UHD (4K) Truelife Touch Screen | 8GB LPDDR3 | 256GB SSDView Deal

