Cheap Surface Pro 7 laptop deal saves up $460 on Microsoft's 2-in-1 laptop bundle

Students hoping to find a good deal on a laptop can jump on these unbeatable offers at Microsoft, which save upwards of $500 on select Surface Pro 7 bundles for a limited time. Offering some of the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deals in some time, the Microsoft store is the best place to grab the flagship 2-in-1 at a great price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Deals

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 offers a powerful mobile experience unmatched by standard laptops and tablets. Running off a powerful 10th Gen Intel i5, sporting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, Microsoft's cheap Surface Pro 7 deal is hard to pass up.

Now starting at just $599, grab Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 touch screen laptop and you can save up to $460 on your purchase. These bundles includes the much need Pro Type keypad, enhancing the Surface Pro 7's versatility even further to deliver one of the best 2-in-1 laptops at this price range.

Designed to be Microsoft's trail blazing 2-in-1 laptop tablet, the Surface Pro 7 one of Microsoft's most popular notebooks to date. A few options are available for purchase, all with equally impressive discounts that are hard to pass up.

Microsoft offers some of the best laptop deals online, with plenty more to browse if the Surface Pro 7 isn't your cup of tea. Head over to their deals section to find offers on laptops, 2-in-1's, accessories and more.

