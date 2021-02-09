Cheap smartwatch deals: up to $100 off select Samsung Galaxy watches at Best Buy

Best Buy has some must-see cheap smartwatch deals on Samsung's Galaxy line happening right now!

The limited time offers brings some excellent deals on select Samsung Galaxy Watch3 models as well as other models from the Galaxy line. The Active Watch2, Galaxy Watch2, and more are also receiving nice price cuts during the flash sale.

Select models of Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch3 are $100 off during the Best Buy's limited time event, giving Samsung fans a chance to save quite a bit on one of Samsung's best smartwatches ever. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review for all the must-know details.

The Active2 is receiving a modest $50 off select models, with prices on the Galaxy Watch Active2 starting as low as $199.99 for select styles and colors. A fan favorite, the Aqua Black model, is on sale for just $219.99 – its best price of the year so far.

Shoppers will also find discounts on the Galaxy Watch2, Galaxy Watch Active, and previous years models as well. You can head over to Best Buy's Flash Sale here to check out all of the excellent deals on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, but be sure to check our picks below for the best deals on Samsung smartwatches today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm

Now: $199.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

Receiving a solid $50 price drop, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 see its best discount of the year so far. You'll find multiple styles and colors on sale, making this deal on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 a must-see.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Aluminum

Now: $149.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $50 (25%)

Save $50 on the classic Galaxy Watch Active, with multiple colors and styles receiving 25% off during Best Buy's 24 hour sale. With the same discount as the Active2, you'll be better off grabbing the latter model if their still available. That said, the Active is a solid fitness smartwatch from Samsung at an excellent price today.View Deal

