Cheap Secret Lab gaming chair deals: save up to $100 during the Stay Home sale

Secret Lab is offering some incredible discounts on their PRIME 2.0 and NAPA gaming chairs during their Stay Home sale. taking $100 off 2020 series NAPA models and $25 off select PRIME 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave models.

Offering some of the best gaming chairs available, Secret Lab is one of the top brands you can go with. Offering premium comfort and rugged design, these gaming chairs are designed for intense gaming sessions.

Secret Lab Stay Home Sale

Grab one of Secret Lab's most popular gaming chairs on sale now during their Stay Home sale. Taking up to $100 off select models, gamers can nab a PRIME 2.0 or NAPA gaming chair on sale right now.View Deal

Gamers can choose from three of Secret Lab's most popular gaming chairs including the PRIME 2.0 Leather, SoftWeave and NAPA models.

Secret Lab's PRIME 2.0 chairs are getting the largest discount of the sale, receiving $100 off select models during the Stay Home sale. These tend to offer the most comfort but can take some breaking in, so if you want some classy but functional check out the PRIME 2.0 Leather models.

The NAPA and SoftWeave models are both receiving $25 off discounts during the sale as well. Offering a more breathable chair, these are ideal for gamers who run hot and need a bit of airflow. They'll provide great support and comfort, but from a durability standpoint are prone to tearing and fraying.

