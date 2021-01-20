Cheap running headphone deals: $30 off Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4-Day sale has some incredible deals on running headphones right now, including a must-see deal on Jabra Elite 85t ANC true wireless headphones.

Now on sale for just $199, Best Buy is taking $30 off these exceptional earbuds for a limited time.

Jabra Elite 85t ANC True Wireless Earbuds (Titanium Black) Now: $199.99 | Was; $229.99 | Savings: $30 (13%)

Jabra's very own ANC true wireless earbuds offer an excellent alternative to AirPod and AirPod Pros at an excellent price point. Crisp and clear audio playback combined with a 6 mic noise cancelling system make Jabra Elite 85t earbuds some of the best around.

Offer Ends Thursday 1/21 @ 11:59 CTView Deal

Rated as some of the best running headphones by our very own, Jabra Elite earbuds are often considered one of the best Airpod alternatives available.

Featuring Jabra Advanced ANC noise cancellation tech, these earbuds provide super rich and clear audio playback in any environment. On the go, at home, in the gym, Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are durable yet provide premium quality sound at an affordable price point.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds also feature customizable buttons, allowing you to set your earbuds up t your specifications. Volume control, playback, and more can all be customized to your liking. Jabra's ANC tech can also be fine tuned as well, allowing users to adjust the level of noise cancellation at any time.

For $200, Jabra Elite 85t's are well worth the purchase price. Comparable to earbuds from JBL, Bose, and Apple, Jabra Elite earbuds provide a premium alternative to bigger name brands without killing the bank account. This is a great deal that shouldn't be passed up.

Best Jabra Elite 85t ANC Ture Wireless Earbud Deals Today Reduced Price Elite 85t True wireless... Best Buy $229.99 $199.99 View Deal Reduced Price Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless... Amazon Prime $229.99 $199.99 View Deal

