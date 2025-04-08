Denon's new true wireless earbuds will elevate your outdoor adventures

Quick Summary Denon has just unveiled a new duo of earbuds. The Denon AH-C500W and Denon AH-C840NCW wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth LE audio, Auracast and long battery life.

The launch of a new set of Denon earbuds is a big deal. The firm's PerL Pro buds got five stars and a T3 Award for their sensational sound, and they're one of our picks of the best headphones too.

So I'm very interested to see the firm launch not one but two new sets of earbuds, the Denon AH-C500W and the Denon AH-C840NCW. The two designs are for different kinds of listeners.

The AH-C500W are open earbuds that enable you to listen without completely quietening the world around you, making them a good option for runners and other outdoor enthusiasts. By contrast, the AH-C840NCW are full in-ears with active noise cancellation.

Denon AH-C500W and Denon AH-C840NCW: key features and pricing

The AH-C500W have Denon's 12mm "FreeEdge" drivers and two microphones per earbud. They're also IPX4 rated for water resistance and deliver up to 24 hours of listening time with wireless charging and fast charging.

That latter feature delivers an extra hour of listening from a 10-minute charge. There's multipoint connectivity, Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support too.

The AH-C840NCW come with adaptive hybrid noise cancellation and transparency mode, and again are based on the 12mm FreeEdge drivers. Listening time is 35 hours and once again there are wireless and quick charging options – this time the hour of extra listening comes from just five minutes of charging.

There are three ear tip sizes, IPX4 water resistance and Bluetooth with multipoint, LE Audio and Auracast. Both sets of buds will be available to buy from 15 April 2025. The AH-C500W are £99 (about $126 / AU$208) and the AH-C840NCW are £159 (about $202 / AU$334).