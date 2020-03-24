Cheap iPhone 11 deal: iPhone 11 just $30 a month at Verizon

In the market for a new iPhone 11? Check out Verizon's cheap iPhone 11 deal — just $30/month with no activation fees when purchased at Verizon.com

Along with the excellent Apple Watch deal Verizon has going on, Verizon is showing some love for those hoping to get a new phone with this cheap iPhone 11 deal.

Going on now through April 20th, you can get the new iPhone 11 for just $30 a month with no activation fees when you purchase and sign up at Verizon.com. Not a bad price considering this is Apple's newest iPhone, but the deal gets even better.

If you have someone special who you feel deserves a new iPhone 11, purchase a second iPhone 11 and you'll $700 credited to your account when you add it as a new line with Verizon's Unlimited plan.

This applies to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, so your savings will vary depending on which iPhone 11 models you decide to purchase.

Get the iPhone 11 for just $30/month - no activation fees | Only at Verizon.com (Offer Ends April 20th)

Apple iPhone 11 Highlights

6.1" Liquid Retina HD display (1792x828 326 ppi)

64GB storage capacity

Dual 12MP Ultra-Wide and Wide cameras

4K video recording at 24, 30 and 60 frames per second

TrueDepth 12MP camera

A13 Bionic chip

Apple iPhone 11 Summary

For Apple lovers, the iPhone 11 delivers everything they expect from an iPhone and then some. If you're in the market for a new phone, or just want to upgrade your current setup, then Verizon's deal is a solid hit.

You'll receive more value for your purchase if you grab a second iPhone, but for those only in the market for one new iPhone 11 the $30/month on new sign ups is hard to beat with Verizon's service.

If you're not quite convinced by the savings on this deal, check out T3's iPhone 11 review where it received a 5 star platinum award for it's price, value, and performance.