Cheap Gotrax scooter on sale at Amazon: 10% off the G MAX Ultra electric commuting scooter

Amazon has a great deal running on a premium commuting scooter, taking $80 off the Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter. On sale for $719.99, this limited time offer is a must-see for anyone in the market for a solid scooter on sale.

Boasting a max speed of 20MPH and a 45 mile range, the G Max Ultra delivers a premium city cruiser at a price to match. This 10% discount, however, bumps this road hog into a must-see deal on this electric scooter on sale at a great price.

Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Commuting Scooter Now: $719.99 | Was: $799.99 | Savings: $80 (10%)

Sporting a top speed of 20MPH and a maximum range of 45 miles, the Gotrax G Max Ultra is quite the ride. A premium scooter that features a powerful 350W motor and 220 lb. weight cap, at this price it's well worth a look. View Deal

Designing some of the best electric scooters available, Gotrax rides vary in price but almost always deliver solid performance and dependability. While some of their cheaper models may be exactly what you get, their higher priced models compete with some of the best.

The G Max Ultra is the latest in Gotrax's G Series line of scooters, offering premium ride features at fair prices. Offering range specs comparable to higher end scooters, the G Max Ultra is one heck of a city commuting scooter and a solid choice for those looking to upgrade.

The standard price tag of $800 is already a solid deal for a scooter of this caliber, so the added 10% discount here bumps this ride even higher on the must-see list. It's one of the best scooter deals right now for the value, offering a chunky discount on an otherwise solid scooter on sale.

