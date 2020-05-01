Cheap Galaxy smartwatch deals at B&H Photo: $100 off the Galaxy Watch Active2 while supplies last

Head over to B&H Photo and grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active or Active2 with savings of up to $100 on select styles and models.

With the recent update allowing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 that implements the ability to track blood pressure, we just had to give this deal some coverage. With features that make even the most staunch Apple enthusiast nod their head in appreciation, the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches are designed to provide active feedback to your daily life.

As you work, play, and go about your day, the Galaxy Watch Active learns your patterns and provides actionable feedback to improve your health. Track sleep and stress patterns for a better nights rest, track heart rates and maximize your workouts, send text messages, and more directly from the watch faces crystal clear AMOLED touchscreen.

B&H Photo is only running this sale while supplies last, so hurry over and save yourself some cash on one of the best smartwatches available today!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals

The smartwatch that's more than just a tracker, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches work to help you understand your health in more depth. Providing actionable insight, the Active2 smartwatch guides you to better sleep patters, tracks workouts, and more. A recent update will also allow you to track your blood pressure .

Right now, you can save up to $100 on a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch Active2, with multiple styles available to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch – Aluminum/44mm/Pink Gold/International | Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Save $100 at B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch – Aluminum/44mm/Aqua Black/International | Was: $299 | Now: $229 | Save $80 at B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch – Aluminum/44mm/Aqua Black/International | Was: $329 | Now: $249 | Save $80 at B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals

You can also save a bit on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, with select styles now on sale for just $159.

You'll get many of the same features as you would if you went with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 options, with a minor downgrade in the technical specs.

