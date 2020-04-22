Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 can now track blood pressure… but there’s a catch

Samsung has developed a blood pressure monitoring app for its Galaxy Watch Active2, called Samsung Health Monitor.

Approved for use by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the app makes Samsung’s smartwatch the first of its kind to offer blood pressure monitoring.

However, the app is not able to function until the watch has been calibrated - and to do that you’ll have to take a reading using a traditional blood pressure monitor.

To set up the app, you have to wear both the watch and a regular monitor, then give the app the monitor’s reading. From then on, however, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is able to read your blood pressure using only its optical heart rate monitor and pulse wave analysis.

Samsung also recommends that users repeat the calibration process once a month to ensure the app remains accurate. So, while using the smartwatch to track your blood pressure is undoubtedly more convenient than strapping on a dedicated monitor, you’ll need to have both products to keep those readings accurate.

Although the new app isn’t quite as seamless as taking your heart rate with a smartwatch, it is a great step forward for consumer wearables. High blood pressure is known to significantly increase the risk of brain, kidney and heart disease, including stroke and coronary heart disease when not properly managed.

“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure,” said Taejong Jay Yang, head of Samsung’s health team.

“This is one of many examples of how Samsung is integrating its best-in-class hardware with the latest software innovations to innovate mobile experiences.”

