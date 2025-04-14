Google Pixel Watch 3 just got a potentially life-saving update in the US
The latest update brings advanced heart monitoring to American wrists
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is getting a powerful new safety tool: Loss of Pulse Detection, a feature that can automatically alert emergency services if the watch detects that your heart has stopped beating.
Rolling out now across the US after receiving FDA clearance earlier this year, this update puts the Google Pixel Watch 3 in direct competition with the likes of the Apple Watch Series 10 and Fitbit Sense 2, both of which already offer safety features like fall detection and irregular rhythm notifications.
But while Apple and Fitbit focus on spotting signs of potential cardiac issues, Google's approach is more direct: it looks for an absence of pulse altogether.
If the smartwatch doesn't detect a pulse and the user doesn’t respond to a prompt within 15 seconds, it will sound a loud alarm and then automatically call emergency services, sending location data and a pre-recorded message.
The feature has already been live in parts of Europe, but its arrival in the US marks a significant moment in the evolution of health-focused wearables.
It's the kind of technology that could make a critical difference in emergencies, particularly for runners, people with known heart conditions, or those who live alone.
Loss of Pulse Detection joins the Pixel Watch 3’s existing suite of safety features, including fall detection, emergency SOS, and Fitbit-powered health insights, rounding out what is fast becoming one of the most complete smartwatch safety packages on the market.
To activate the feature, you need to head into the Safety & Emergency section of the Google Pixel Watch app and follow the prompts – though it may take a few days for the rollout to reach all devices, so don't be alarmed if you can't see the feature yet.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
